The sorry state of Internet speed

Dear Sir

In this age of information technology, Bangladesh is at the bottom in terms of internet connection! According to the BTRC, the number of mobile internet users in the country is in the range of 120 million. But in respect of mobile internet, Bangladesh ranks 135th out of 139 countries globally!



Again, according to another data of BTRC, the number of broadband internet subscribers is nearly 10 million at present. But unfortunately, the country ranks 99th out of 180 countries in the list of broadband internet services! High-speed internet connection is an essential thing, which has brought about unprecedented changes in the pursuit of life and livelihoods, doing necessary works at the office, executing business, and most importantly keeping distant learning continued. However, to keep pace with the ever-changing world of technology, there is no substitute for high-speed Internet service.



The regulatory body may consider imposing controls on the available mobile phone operators by to increase and maintain services quality for both voice and data during the spectrum auction. At the same time, there is no alternative to take effective measures to upgrade the service quality of Teletalk and its all-out capabilities, and speed up broadband internet throughout the country.



Wares Ali Khan

Rangpur