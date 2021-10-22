Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

The sorry state of Internet speed

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

Dear Sir
In this age of information technology, Bangladesh is at the bottom in terms of internet connection! According to the BTRC, the number of mobile internet users in the country is in the range of 120 million. But in respect of mobile internet, Bangladesh ranks 135th out of 139 countries globally!

Again, according to another data of BTRC, the number of broadband internet subscribers is nearly 10 million at present. But unfortunately, the country ranks 99th out of 180 countries in the list of broadband internet services! High-speed internet connection is an essential thing, which has brought about unprecedented changes in the pursuit of life and livelihoods, doing necessary works at the office, executing business, and most importantly keeping distant learning continued. However, to keep pace with the ever-changing world of technology, there is no substitute for high-speed Internet service.

The regulatory body may consider imposing controls on the available mobile phone operators by to increase and maintain services quality for both voice and data during the spectrum auction. At the same time, there is no alternative to take effective measures to upgrade the service quality of Teletalk and its all-out capabilities, and speed up broadband internet throughout the country.

Wares Ali Khan
Rangpur



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The sorry state of Internet speed
Biden’s Syria policy leaves US in no-win situation
Lessons from Bangabandhu's leadership in Bangladesh
Syria-Turkey caught between a rock and a hard place
Essential health service delivery during Covid-19
Who should be a newspaper editor?
Islam teaches tolerance
Regional rivals Iran, Saudi Arabia looking to break ice, why now?


Latest News
Three killed in Feni road accident
Fazli mango gets GI recognition
Man suspected of being Cumilla's Iqbal held from Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 242 million
Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more
Trump to launch his own social media platform 'TRUTH'
Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket
Shakib equals Afridi as highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Seven killed in clash between two Rohingya groups in Cox’s Bazar
Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia's appearance in 11 cases on Nov 22
Bangladesh go through to Super 12 with 84-run victory against PNG
Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Bangladesh
Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover
South-Bangla Bank chairman sued over embezzling Tk 20.60cr
BNP plays 'old record' to hide inability: Quader
War crimes: Warrant issued against 12 persons
172 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage in Thakurgaon
Narcotics team at Shah Rukh Khan residence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft