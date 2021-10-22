

Lessons from Bangabandhu's leadership in Bangladesh



The United States and its allies have experimented a liberal political order under their tutelage Afghan regime for twenty years, 2001-2021 without any visible success to political order in Afghanistan. Afghanistan has remained at the bottom of every indicator of political, social and economic domains. Despite its geopolitical importance and prospects of mineral resources, the country continues to languish as a nation and a state. The military victory of the Taliban against the US and NATO forces and their supported Afghan government has again proved that nation building or social change cannot take place with the external powers at the driving seat.



Politically, Afghanistan is identified as the most fragile state in the world. It remains at the bottom of index of a failed state. According to global peace index, the country belongs to the least peaceful country with its ranking at 163 in 2020. According to the Global Terrorism Index 2020, Afghanistan is at the lowest place meaning the most terrorist prone nation on earth. Economically, the country belongs to the lowest strata of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) with per capita income of US $570.



The country has one of the lowest GDPs in the world given its 39 million population in 652,000 sq km area. The World Bank in its recent report estimated its poverty rate about 50% which means people in the country have acute shortage of food. If the current humanitarian crisis continues, the experts say that more than 90% of Afghan people will come under poverty line. Poverty and famine are the immediate concerns of Afghanistan.



Afghanistan has reached to the current state of destitute and perilous situation not in one year or a decade. Different rulers and political elite in this country have contributed to this situation. The so-called Great Game cost the country unceasingly. One of the fundamental roots behind this extreme condition is Afghanistan's political failure. The country has clearly failed to develop a nation with a modicum set of political institutions and process that could bring its ethnically and tribally diverse people under one roof. Afghanistan has truly suffered from the lack of transformative leadership that the country desperately needed in different historical trajectories. The current pains and sufferings of the 39.0 million Afghan people are deeply embedded with the absence of leadership that could face successfully domestic turmoil and external challenges.



Mohammad Daoud Khan, Nur Mohammad Taraki, Hafizullah Amin, BabrakKarmal, Mohammad Najibullah, Sibghatullah Mojaddedi, Burhanuddin Rabbani, Mullah Mohammad Omar and Hamid Karzai have miserably failed to unite the country and ensure a minimum degree of peace and prosperity of the Afghan people. What they had been able to ensure is further polarization and pauperization of Afghanistan. The current caretaker Taliban regime follows the same path of exclusion. Over the years, Afghanistan has developed acute political deficits in every aspect of nation building.



As Afghanistan is traversing to a new chapter of its history after the departure of the US and NATO troops and is struggling to enter into a new phase of the Taliban's rule with old structure, the country desperately needs a transformative and charismatic leadership. The country has always felt an absence of such kind of leadership in its recent history.



Bangabandhu was the architect of independent Bangladesh and its foreign policy. Bangabandhu led Bangladesh to its emancipation and freedom on 16 December 1971 through his indomitable leadership in every turning point of its history. Bangabandhu commanded the Language Movement, Six-point Autonomy Movement, Mass upsurge, landslide electoral victory in 1970 and finally the liberation of the nation. Bangabandhu won the hearts and minds of 75 million Bengali people to create a new nation-state, Bangladesh.



As a demonstration of his ideological conviction, Bangabandhu cherished a political order and society in Bangladesh that focused on four principles of the national liberation movement - nationalism, socialism, secularism and democracy. It was a reflection of highly progressive, cosmopolitan, inclusive and emancipatory political ideology that Bangabandhu advocated and practised throughout his life.



Bangabandhu's dictum in Bangladesh foreign policy, "Friendship to All, Malice towards None" provided the rock solid foundation of non-aligned, balanced and peaceful diplomacy. Bangabandhu's devotion and determination to promote global humanity and justice and Third World solidarity as exemplified through his presence in the global diplomatic forums such as the NAM, OIC, the Commonwealth and the UN General Assembly.



Currently, Afghanistan is in deep crisis of political leadership. The promise of the Taliban has already been dashed and erupted into ashes as they declared a new caretaker government. Instead of inclusive and democratic character of the government, it reflects a rule by the Taliban oligarchy. There is no equitable or even a lowest level representation of major ethnic and political forces except the Taliban and Pashtuns.



The country shows every syndrome of plunging into a civil war and political crisis in its new episode. It embraces the same old style of leadership based on tribal supremacy and religious extremism. The vision for a new Afghanistan in a democratic, inclusive, tolerant and pro-people political environment seems to be far from the reality. The Afghan people need a Bangabandhu to unchain the nation from the internal and external foes that they have been enduring since their independence in 1919.

Dr Delwar Hossain is a Professor of International Relations in the University of Dhaka









