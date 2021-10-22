4,000 fisher families get VGF rice

RAJSHAHI, Oct 21: Some 4,000 fisher families in the district were brought under special VGF programme as they have refrained from catching hilsa along the Padma River for the recent ban.

Beneficiary families receive 20 kgs of rice during the 22-day mother hilsa conservation period from October 4 to October 25.

"The government has taken special initiative to make the drive of conserving mother hilsa successful. During the stipulated period, the fishermen families who abstained from catching hilsa are being given special VGF food grains" said District Fisheries Officer Alok Kumar Saha.

Alok Saha said rice distribution among the families has already been started on Rajshahi City Bhaban premises on Tuesday.

RCC Panel Mayor Shariful Islam accompanied by Secretary Moshiur Rahman and Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Mozammel Haque distributed rice among fishermen.