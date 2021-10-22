Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Mongla Port is playing a vital role in exporting ready-made garments

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

Mongla Port is playing a vital role in exporting ready-made garments

Mongla Port is playing a vital role in exporting ready-made garments

Mongla Port is playing a vital role in exporting ready-made garments since its establishment. M/S H & M Hennes and Maunitz Logistic, Poland, a famous company for importing ready-made garments, signed an agreement of importing garments via Mongla Port with the port authorities recently. However, stuffing activities have been completed on Thursday. In two containers, the garments will be sent to Poland soon. Four factories of Gazipur prepared the garment items. The factories are: Flaming Fasson Ltd, Matrix Sweater Ltd, Diganta Sweater and Libas Textiles Ltd.  The photo shows a view of the port.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4,000 fisher families get VGF rice
Mongla Port is playing a vital role in exporting ready-made garments
Four found dead in four districts
A rally was brought out in Kamalganj Town of Moulvibazar District
Three drown in three districts
Thakurgaon depends on other districts to meet fish demand
9 detained on different charges in four dists
Three murdered in three districts


Latest News
Three killed in Feni road accident
Fazli mango gets GI recognition
Man suspected of being Cumilla's Iqbal held from Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 242 million
Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more
Trump to launch his own social media platform 'TRUTH'
Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket
Shakib equals Afridi as highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Seven killed in clash between two Rohingya groups in Cox’s Bazar
Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia's appearance in 11 cases on Nov 22
Bangladesh go through to Super 12 with 84-run victory against PNG
Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Bangladesh
Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover
South-Bangla Bank chairman sued over embezzling Tk 20.60cr
BNP plays 'old record' to hide inability: Quader
War crimes: Warrant issued against 12 persons
172 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage in Thakurgaon
Narcotics team at Shah Rukh Khan residence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft