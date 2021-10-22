

Mongla Port is playing a vital role in exporting ready-made garments since its establishment. M/S H & M Hennes and Maunitz Logistic, Poland, a famous company for importing ready-made garments, signed an agreement of importing garments via Mongla Port with the port authorities recently. However, stuffing activities have been completed on Thursday. In two containers, the garments will be sent to Poland soon. Four factories of Gazipur prepared the garment items. The factories are: Flaming Fasson Ltd, Matrix Sweater Ltd, Diganta Sweater and Libas Textiles Ltd. The photo shows a view of the port. photo: observer