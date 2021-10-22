Video
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:09 PM
Home Countryside

Four found dead in four districts

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Our Correspondents

Four people have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Barishal, Jhenidah, Rajshahi and Brahmanbaria, in three days.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a day-labourer from a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jumman Mallick, 32, son of Yusuf Mallick, a resident of Mukundapatti Village under Charbaria Union in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Imran Hossain Sohag said Manzura Begum, mother of the deceased, spotted the body of Jumman floating at a pond nearby the house in the morning.
Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP member added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kawnia Police Station (PS) Azimul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
 JHENIDAH: A young man was found dead in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon, eight days after he went missing.
The deceased was identified as Ikramul Islam, 26, son of late Islam Molla, a resident of Tetulbaria Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. He was an easy-bike driver by profession.
Local sources said Ikramul along with his vehicle went out of the house on October 12. Since then, he remained missing.
Later, locals spotted his body at a paddy field in Mirzapur Village in Kaliganj Upazila at noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police assumed that miscreants might have killed him and left the body there.
Kaliganj PS OC Mahfuzur Rahman Mia confirmed the incident.
BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from a shop in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sanwar Hossain, 45, son of Khaybar Hossain, a resident of Majhgram Village under Hamirkutsa Union in the upazila. He was the owner of a grocery shop at Shikdari Bazar in the area.
Police and local sources said Sanwar went out of the house at around 10pm on Monday. He had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his body hanging from the ceiling of the veranda of a shop in the area on Tuesday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
A case has been filed with Bagmara PS in this connection.
Bagmara PS OC Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a mentally-challenged youth from the Pagla River in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Faisal, son of Akkas Miah, a resident of Chargosaipur Village under Borail Union in the upazila. He had long been suffering from mental disease, the family said.
Nabinagar PS OC Md Aminur Rashid said locals spotted the body in the river in Krishnanagar Bazar area and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and handed over it to the family without autopsy as per their request, the OC added.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]