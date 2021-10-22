Video
Home Countryside

Three drown in three districts

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Our Correspondents

Two minor children and a Rohingya boy drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Bhola and Cox's Bazar, recently.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Faisal, 2, was the son of Jewel Mia, a resident of Rajabhirat Union in Gobindaganj Upazila of Gaibandha.
Local sources said Faisal along with his parents came to visit his maternal grandfather's house in Char Gorok Mandal Village in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
However, he slipped into a pond adjacent to the house on Thursday morning while playing on its bank.
After searching, the family members found his body and recovered it from the pond.
Nawdanga Union Parishad Chairman Musabber Ali confirmed the incident.
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A trawler carrying nine passengers sank in the Meghna River in Char Fasson Upazila of the district after being caught in a cyclone on Sunday.
Six passengers of the sinking trawler were rescued alive but a three-year-old child drowned.
The deceased was identified as three-year-old Junayed.
Besides, two persons Swapan, 30, and Bilkis Begum, 50, are missing. They could not be rescued due to strong currents and waves.
Charmanika Outpost Coast Guard Commander M Waliullah said a trawler carrying goods from Char Patila in Kukri-Mukri Union left for Dakshin Aicharchar Kochchopia with nine passengers on board at noon. On the way, the trawler caught in a sudden cyclone in the Meghna River and sank. Upon receiving the news, the Coast Guard launched an immediate rescue operation.
The rescue operation is continuing, the official added.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya boy drowned in a lake in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Enamullah, 12, son of Abdus Shukur of Block-E under Kutupalang Camp No. 4 in the upazila.
14 Armed Police Battalion Commander Superintend of Police Naimul Haque said Enamullah drowned in a lake near Ukhiya Extension Camp No. 20 at around 11:30am while bathing in it.
Later, locals found the body floating on water and recovered it from the lake.
However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Ukhiya Police Station Gazi Salah Uddin confirmed the         incident.


