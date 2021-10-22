Thakurgaon depends on other districts to meet fish demand

THAKURGAON, Oct 21: In meeting the demand of fish, the district has been dependent on other districts.

This dependency for fish has been caused by a production deficit of 6,555 metric tons (MT). The fish demand in the district is 35,698 MT, and the production is 29,143 MT.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Department of Fisheries (DoF) Officer-Thakurgaon Md Khaliduzzaman disclosed this information.

According to official sources, there are about 15 lakh of people in the district. The average per day fish demand in the district is 60 gram per person. According to this estimate, the yearly fish demand per person is about 22 kg.

Fishes are being produced in about 652.12 hectares (ha) of water bodies including 17 rivers and different government private beels and canals in the district. Besides, in 15,860 ponds are producing fishes. In the rainy season, fishes are farmed in 13,550 ha of marshes. But the fishes being produced in all these water bodies are not meeting the annual fish demand.

Fisheries experts and authorities concerned said, due to climate change impact, these water bodies suffer water shortage causing less production in the district.

Once, there were 300 species of fishes in the district. Of these, 137 species are no longer in existence.

Md Khgaliduzzaman said, an initiative has been taken to meet the fish deficit.

The work is going on to preserve fish reserve zones, repair and extend, he further added.

With implementations of these, the fish deficit will come down, he maintained.

To inspire the fish cultivation, fry and loan are being provided among fish farmers, he added.

The National Fisheries Week-2021 (Aug 28-Sept 3) was held in maintenance of health rules in the district.

On the occasion, press conference was arranged on various activities at the upazila level on the first day (Aug 28). On the second day, morning procession, discussion meeting, fish fry release and awareness programmes were organised.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mahbubur Rahman released fry in the Tangon River.

At the upazila level, these programmes were inaugurated by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Mamun. He released fish fry in the Upazila Parishad pond.







