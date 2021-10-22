Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Thakurgaon depends on other districts to meet fish demand

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Md Asaduzzaman Asad

THAKURGAON, Oct 21: In meeting the demand of fish, the district has been dependent on other districts.
This dependency for fish has been caused by a production deficit of 6,555 metric tons (MT). The fish demand in the district is 35,698 MT, and the production is 29,143 MT.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Department of Fisheries (DoF) Officer-Thakurgaon Md Khaliduzzaman disclosed this information.
According to official sources, there are about 15 lakh of people in the district. The average per day fish demand in the district is 60 gram per person. According to this estimate, the yearly fish demand per person is about 22 kg.
Fishes are being produced in about 652.12 hectares (ha) of water bodies including 17 rivers and different government private beels and canals in the district. Besides, in 15,860 ponds are producing fishes. In the rainy season, fishes are farmed in 13,550 ha of marshes. But the fishes being produced in all these water bodies are not meeting the annual fish demand.
Fisheries experts and authorities concerned said, due to climate change impact, these water bodies suffer water shortage causing less production in the district.
Once, there were 300 species of fishes in the district. Of these, 137 species are no longer in existence.
Md Khgaliduzzaman said, an initiative has been taken to meet the fish deficit.
The work is going on to preserve fish reserve zones, repair and extend, he further added.
With implementations of these, the fish deficit will come down, he maintained.
To inspire the fish cultivation, fry and loan are being provided among fish farmers, he added.
The National Fisheries Week-2021 (Aug 28-Sept 3) was held in maintenance of health rules in the district.  
On the occasion, press conference was arranged on various activities at the upazila level on the first day (Aug 28).  On the second day, morning procession, discussion meeting, fish fry release and awareness programmes were organised.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mahbubur Rahman released fry in the Tangon River.
At the upazila level, these programmes were inaugurated by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Mamun. He released fish fry in the Upazila Parishad pond.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4,000 fisher families get VGF rice
Mongla Port is playing a vital role in exporting ready-made garments
Four found dead in four districts
A rally was brought out in Kamalganj Town of Moulvibazar District
Three drown in three districts
Thakurgaon depends on other districts to meet fish demand
9 detained on different charges in four dists
Three murdered in three districts


Latest News
Three killed in Feni road accident
Fazli mango gets GI recognition
Man suspected of being Cumilla's Iqbal held from Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 242 million
Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more
Trump to launch his own social media platform 'TRUTH'
Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket
Shakib equals Afridi as highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Seven killed in clash between two Rohingya groups in Cox’s Bazar
Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia's appearance in 11 cases on Nov 22
Bangladesh go through to Super 12 with 84-run victory against PNG
Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Bangladesh
Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover
South-Bangla Bank chairman sued over embezzling Tk 20.60cr
BNP plays 'old record' to hide inability: Quader
War crimes: Warrant issued against 12 persons
172 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage in Thakurgaon
Narcotics team at Shah Rukh Khan residence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft