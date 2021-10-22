Video
Friday, 22 October, 2021
Russia, China, Iran to work with Taliban towards ‘regional stability’

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Oct 20:  Russia and Central Asia powerbrokers agreed Wednesday to work with the Taliban to promote security in the region and called on Afghanistan's new leaders to implement "moderate" policies.
Moscow hosted the Taliban for talks in the Russian capital, seeking to assert its influence in the region and push for action against Islamic State fighters, which it says have massed in perennially volatile Afghanistan.
Representatives of 10 countries including China and Iran agreed in a statement after the talks to continue to "promote security in Afghanistan to contribute to regional stability".
The participants also called on the Taliban to "practise moderate and sound internal and external policies" and "adopt friendly policies towards neighbours of Afghanistan".    -AFP



