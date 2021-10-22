Video
Friday, 22 October, 2021
Foreign News

Poland rule-of-law row to dominate EU summit

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BRUSSELS, Oct 21: An explosive EU row with Poland over its rejection of some of the bloc's laws is set to overshadow a two-day summit of European Union leaders starting Thursday, officials said.
The issue will eclipse the original theme for the Brussels gathering: examining how Europe can cope with the global energy crunch while sticking by ambitious green policies it will brandish at the COP26 climate summit in two weeks' time.
EU officials speaking on condition of anonymity said the rule-of-law issue is so "fundamental" that battle lines being drawn around it have the potential to split the 27-nation bloc.
The high stakes were on display earlier this week when EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki duelled fiercely at a podium in the European Parliament.
Von der Leyen warned her European Commission would use "all instruments at our disposal" to rein in Warsaw, while Mateusz shot back: "I will not have EU politicians blackmail Poland."
EU officials and diplomats said that the matter would be discussed at the summit alongside energy, Covid-19, Europe's transition to a digital and low-carbon future, migration, trade and external relations.
Several EU officials insisted that there would be no ganging-up against Poland.
A German government official in Berlin said dialogue would be prioritised because "it's not about making this summit a confrontation".    -AFP


