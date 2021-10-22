Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rashid Khan eyes World Cup glory not wedding bells

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

DUBAI, OCT 21: Rashid Khan insists his mind is occupied by the World Cup and not wedding bells as the leg-spin wizard looks to inspire Afghanistan at the Twenty20 global showpiece.
Still only 23, Rashid is key to his nation's hopes of a first world title and a potential triumph which would deliver a rare bout of good news for his home country.
However, Rashid told AFP that speculation over his private life in the run-up to the tournament, currently underway in Oman and the UAE, will not derail his ambitions.
He denied he ever said: "I will marry when Afghanistan win a World Cup."
"Actually, I was so shocked when I heard this because, to be honest, I never made a statement that I will marry once I win the World Cup," said Rashid, whose family lives in Nangarhar in the eastern part of Afghanistan.
"I just said that in the next few years I have more cricket and three World Cups (the 2021 and 2022 Twenty20 World Cups and the 50-over World Cup in 2023) so my focus will be on cricket rather than on getting married."
Rashid, who made his Afghanistan debut when he was 17, is one of international cricket's most in-demand players.
He has already played 51 T20 international matches and more than 280 games in the format for franchises around the world.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo salvage job masks Man Utd's failings
Rashid Khan eyes World Cup glory not wedding bells
Bangabandhu International Squash Tournament 2021
'Nothing matches India-Pakistan rivalry': Hayden
Sri Lanka thump Ireland to reach Super 12s
Every game we're playing, gets us into more confidence: Shakib
Scots to 'create history' in crucial T20 World Cup clash
Erasing racism in football has to come from top: Les Ferdinand


Latest News
Three killed in Feni road accident
Fazli mango gets GI recognition
Man suspected of being Cumilla's Iqbal held from Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 242 million
Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more
Trump to launch his own social media platform 'TRUTH'
Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket
Shakib equals Afridi as highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Seven killed in clash between two Rohingya groups in Cox’s Bazar
Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia's appearance in 11 cases on Nov 22
Bangladesh go through to Super 12 with 84-run victory against PNG
Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Bangladesh
Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover
South-Bangla Bank chairman sued over embezzling Tk 20.60cr
BNP plays 'old record' to hide inability: Quader
War crimes: Warrant issued against 12 persons
172 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage in Thakurgaon
Narcotics team at Shah Rukh Khan residence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft