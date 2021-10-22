Video
Home Back Page

Road accident claims over 43,000 lives in last six years

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, an organisation on passenger's rights on Thursday said that a total of 43,856 people died in road accidents across the country in last six years.
Meanwhile, in a statement, the organisation also said that 91,358 people were injured in 31,793 road accidents during that period.
Jatri Kalyan's Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury stated that there was negligence in implementing a commitment made by the incumbent government before it came to power for the third term.
Mozammel Haque demanded implementation of the government's election pledge towards road safety.
The organisation said, 64 people die and more than 150 people suffer injuries on average every day in road mishaps throughout the country.
According to the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity statistics, 8,642 people were killed in 2015; 6,055 killed in 2016; 7,397 killed in 2017; 7,221 died in 2018; 7,855 died in 2019; and 6,686 were killed in 2020.
Mozammel demanded to increase budget in the projects of ensuring road safety, research, meetings and seminars, public awareness and a control over the extortion on the roads.
He also demanded control over corruption and irregularities in Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and traffic department.



