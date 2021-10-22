Video
Friday, 22 October, 2021
Home Back Page

Evaly to run under HC formed board

Published : Friday, 22 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the customers and suppliers of the e-commerce platform Evaly not to claim a refund of their money from the recently formed Board of Directors in the next six months.
They, however, can inform the company, HC bench or the board of directors regarding their owing money. The virtual HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar issued the direction in a full text of order.
Earlier, on October 18, the same HC bench passed a short order over the issue.
On the day, the same HC bench formed a four-member new board led by former Appellate Division Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik to control and assess the liabilities of the company and appointed a managing director (MD).
In the order, the HC asked the new chairman of the board to explain the contents of the instant orders and directions of the court to all members of the new Board of Directors in the first meeting.
The court asked the newly appointed MD Mahbub Kabir Milon to call, hold and conduct the first meeting of the Board of Directors in convenience of all the members of the Board of Directors. The MD, at first, shall run the company under the direct supervision and monitoring of the Board of Directors.
The court asked the defaulting Board of Directors or concerned persons to hand over all the movable and immovable properties, cash in hand, shares, debentures, FDRs, receivables (i.e. all types of assets), equipment, keys, documents, cars and all other objects to the newly court-appointed MD and they shall remain attached with Evaly only as shareholders.
The regulators, authorities, Ministry of Public Administration, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Commerce are directed to do the needful to give effect to the Board of Directors of Evaly formed by this Order. The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Public Administration will ensure that the newly-appointed MD is getting his salary and usual benefits smoothly.


