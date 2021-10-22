170 more land in hospital

One hundred and seventy more people were hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 139 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 31 to hospitals at other places.

According to the statistics, a total of 22,007 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 21. Among them, 21,131 people have returned home after recovery.

The number of dengue patients now taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 792.










