Postal service to be promoted to desired level soon: Minister

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the proposal of the Digital Service Design Lab (DSDL) workshop is a historic milestone in establishing digital post office and it has laid the foundation for the digitization of productive activities.

The Minister expressed hope that the postal service would soon be upgraded to its desired level through the implementation of this master plan prepared with the help of experts including the officials of the Postal Department.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a function to present the final report and development proposal prepared by the joint venture of the Postal Department and A2I programme at the central post office at Agargaon in the capital on Thursday.

Secretary of the Department of Posts and Telecommunications Mohammad Afzal Hossain presided over the function while State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended as special guest.

Besides, ICT Department Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam, Secretary to the Cabinet (Coordination and Reforms) Md Kamal Hossain and Director General of the Department of Post Md Siraj Uddin delivered speech.
















