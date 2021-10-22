ICT issues arrest warrants against 12 of Mymensingh

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday issued warrants of arrest against 12 people of Mymensingh in a case filed for crimes against humanity during the country's Liberation War in 1971.

The three-member Tribunal led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the prosecution seeking warrants against the accused.

Prosecutors Mokhlesur Rahman Badal and Tapas Kanti Baul moved the petition before the Tribunal.

The prosecution, however, refrained from disclosing the identities of the accused.

According to the prosecution, the investigation in the case is in the final stage. We moved a petition before the tribunal and it allowed our petition, said prosecutor Tapas Kanti Baul said.

The accused were involved in mass killings, murders, kidnappings and assaults during the country's Liberation War in 1971. After a long gap, the Tribunal on October 17 resumed trial proceedings while a new member has joined the Tribunal.

Justice KM Hafizul Alam, a judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court joined as a new member of the Tribunal after his appointment on October 14.













