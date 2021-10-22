Global Dignity Day celebrated

Bangladesh celebrated the Global Dignity Day, an annual celebration of international non-profit Global Dignity. Hundreds of thousands of people across the world joined the events of the day organized on Wednesday, according to a press release of the organisers.

In Bangladesh, the event was celebrated a day later, on Thursday, as Wednesday was a public holiday marking Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the press release said.

According to the release, the Global Dignity Day encourages everyone, everywhere to understand what dignity is -- the inherent and equal worth of every single person -- and how they can work for and protect the dignity of others through actions, big and small.

The Global Dignity Bangladesh hosted an online event, featuring special video presentations and messages from eminent personalities of different sectors.

The programme also featured words by inspiring speakers who shared their thoughts, experiences, stories and anecdotes along with the students from Friendship Schools and the participating partner schools who have conducted Dignity workshops. Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Atiur Rahman, also a honorary professor of the Development Studies department at Dhaka University (DU), and author and journalist Anisul Hoque attended the event as chief guest and special guest respectively.

Runa Khan, Founder and Executive Director of Friendship, highlighted the importance of the day.











