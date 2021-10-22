Most accidents occur on straight roads, main reason speed of vehicles

Finds BUET's Accident Research Centre, suggests proper training for drivers

Although usually road bends are identified as accident-prone areas, researchers of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)'s Accident Research Centre have found that accidents are more likely to occur on straight roads, and the main reason is speed of vehicles.

The researchers made the remarks at a programme on 'Road Safety Dialogue' at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) Sagor-Runi Auditorium on Thursday morning. Bangladesh Initiative (BI) and Drivers Training Centre (DTC) jointly organized the dialogue.

At the dialogue the speakers said that to make the roads of the whole country including the capital safe, at least 67 lakh drivers have to be brought under training. Road accidents are also on the rise due to the negligence of the agencies involved in ensuring road safety. In order to change this situation, the government as well as various non-governmental organizations have to come forward and increase investment in this sector.

Speakers at the dialogue also said that if educated people do not come to the driving sector and adequate training is not provided to drivers, it will never be possible to prevent road accidents.

Besides, there is no safe working environment for drivers in the country and there is no job guarantee for them.

Drivers are given a target every day and they often drive recklessly to meet these targets, which leads to more accidents, the speakers added.

BUET's Accident Research Centre Director Prof Dr Hadiuzzaman said, "Road dividers on the highway have reduced the number of head-on collisions. But the number of rear-end collisions have increased."

"Many people think that more accidents occur at road bends. But, the survey found that 30 per cent of accidents occur at bends, and all other accidents occur on straight roads," he added.

Apart from blaming the speeding of the vehicles for this, he also explained why the drivers become reckless.

Hamiduzzaman said, "There are many haats and markets on the roads across the country. The drivers have to wait a long time for the traffic jam in these market areas. When those drivers come in a straight path with their vehicle, they sometimes have accident while driving at extra speed to cover up the lost time due to the traffic jam."

Osman Ali, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, said, "If 222 black spots across the country, including many in Dhaka, were fixed, accidents would be reduced by 40 per cent. However, according to our demand, only 12 black spots have been fixed."

BRTA Assistant Director Shahidul Azam, BRTC Deputy General Manager (Management) Shukdev Dhali, former Brig Gen GM Kamrul Islam, Safe Road Movement's Tasnia Mehreen, Driver's Welfare Association President Badal Ahmed and many trainers and drivers participated in the dialogue.

Journalist Perth Sarathi Das moderated the dialogue on road safety. DTC Chairman Nur Nabi Shimu gave the welcome speech.









