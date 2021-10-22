Liberation War Ministry, BIRDEM ink MoU on free medical services to FFs

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been renewed on Thursday between the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and BIRDEM General Hospital to provide medical services to the valiant freedom fighters.

Ranjit Kumar Das, Additional Secretary on behalf of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and Prof MKI Qayyum Chowdhury, Director General of BIRDEM Hospital signed the MoU on behalf of the organization.

The MoU will remain active for the next five years.

Earlier in 2018, a MoU was signed between the two organizations for 3 years. A freedom fighter can get free medical services up to a maximum of Tk 75,000 at this hospital. This includes medicine, bed, and nursing services.

AQM Mozammel Hoque, Minister for Liberation War Affairs, and senior officials of BIRDEM Hospital were present at the MoU signing ceremony held at the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Thursday.

District and upazila level government hospitals, medical colleges and 22 specialized hospitals will be able to provide free medical services to the freedom fighters up to Tk 75,000. BIRDEM General Hospital is one of them.

In addition, the government will provide an additional grant of Tk 1 lakh if there is a need for treatment at home and abroad outside these hospitals due to a complex disease. However, a freedom fighter will not get medical grant more than once in his life. The grant will be approved by the Ministry on the recommendation of a selection committee.

The hospitals are Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital, National Cancer Research Institute and Hospital, National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology, National Heart Institute and Hospital, National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital, National Institute of Chest Disease and Hospital (NIDCH), National Institute of Neurosciences Hospital, National Mental Health Institute and Hospital, Khulna Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialized Hospital, Sheikh Fazilatunesa Mujib Eye Hospital and Training Institute, Gopalganj, Chittagong Medical College Hospital, Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, Rangpur Medical College Hospital, MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital-Sylhet, Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, Barisal, National Heart Foundation-Dhaka and Birdem General Hospital, Dhaka.









