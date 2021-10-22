SC upholds death sentence of convict

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday upheld its earlier death sentence to Md Zahangir, dismissing a review petition filed by the convict in a case filed over killing a nine-year-old child in 2003.

As a result, there is no bar to the execution of the accused, said the prosecution.

The four-member virtual Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain dismissed the petition filed by convict Md Zahangir seeking review of the apex court verdict passed on July 9 this year.

The convict filed the review petition on October 10.

Senior lawyer Zainul Abedin and ABM Bayezid argued for the review petition while Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Deb Nath represented the State. Biswajit Deb Nath told journalists that there is no bar to the execution of the accused.

The accused can only seek mercy to the President, according to the Constitution.

During the hearing of the review petition, the Chief Justice said an innocent child had been killed despite he has no offence. We are not satisfied with the merits of the review petition. Moreover, there is a confessional statement of the accused in the case.

Earlier, on July 9 this year, the Appellate Division dismissed an appeal filed by Md Zahangir against the High Court judgement that upheld the death sentence of the accused passed by the trial court in the murder case.









