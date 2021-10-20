Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tigers stay alive in race beating Oman

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Tigers stay alive in race beating Oman

Tigers stay alive in race beating Oman

MUSCAT, OCT 19: Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took three wickets and scored 42 with the bat as Bangladesh hammered hosts Oman by 26 runs on Tuesday to win their first match of the Twenty20 World Cup and stay alive in the competition.
World number six Bangladesh came into the contest needing a win to stay in the hunt for the Super 12 stage and were bowled out for 153 after electing to bat first in Muscat.
Mustafizur Rahman, who returned figures of 4-36, and Shakib then shared seven wickets between them to keep down Oman to 127-9 and help Bangladesh bounce back from their opening Group B loss to Scotland.
Oman opener Jatinder Singh smashed 40 off 33 balls before falling to
Shakib's laft-arm spin.
Left-hand opener Mohammad Naim, who smashed 64 off 50 balls, and Shakib set up the victory for Bangladesh with a key second-wicket stand of 80 after the Tigers lost two early wickets.
Oman fast bowlers Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt took three wickets each to peg back Bangladesh after the big partnership.
Naim, who replaced Soumya Sarkar for the key match, survived two dropped catches on 18 and 26 to go on and raise his third T20 half-century.
The Oman bowlers kept picking up wickets and could have limited Bangladesh to a far lower score with better catching as Kashyap Prajapati dropped two chances and Jatinder spilled another.
Earlier in the day, Scotland beat Papua New Guinea in the first match to record their second successive win and are now on the verge of making the next stage.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers stay alive in race beating Oman
No student tested C-19 positive since DU hall reopening on Oct 5
41 dead as heavy rains batter northern India
Covid disturbed education of 37m children in BD: UNICEF
Now soyabean oil to cost Tk 160 a litre
ACC to move away from Evaly probe
7 deaths, 469 new cases in 24 hours
Uphold peace, tolerance: FM


Latest News
Dengue: 151 more hospitalized
Culprits carrying out attacks in planned manner: Dipu Moni
Fire at DU’s Sufia Kamal Hall
Oman keep Bangladesh to 153
Sri Lanka cabinet okays step to ban cattle slaughter
US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
AL brings out peace processions after killing innocent people: Fakhrul
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi Wednesday
President reaches London from Berlin
Most Read News
Sheikh Russel Day-2021 in Pictures
Three hijackers arrested over murder of garment worker  
Justice must be served to protect communal harmony
Ireland thrash Netherlands
Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure
Port efficiency must in reducing export lead time
Take action to maintain religious harmony
RMG orders exceeding factory capacity
DCCI seeks Spanish investment in BD
Bangladesh to take on Oman in crucial clash Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft