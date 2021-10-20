No student tested C-19 positive since DU hall reopening on Oct 5

The residential halls of Dhaka University (DU) were reopened on October 5 after more than 18 months of closure due to Coronavirus outbreak. Within the last 15 days, no students of this university reported Covid-19 status positive.

The isolation centre set at the University Medical Centre has remained unused as none affected with the virus ever reported at the centre.

However, the fee for the test is Tk 1,500 at the medical centre while it costs only Tk 100 at the government medicals in the capital.

Consequently, not a mentionable number of students, teachers, officials and employees submitted their

samples for the test in the medical centre in the last 15 days.

Other than this, it is thought that the students are indifferent to undertaking tests as most of them have already taken at least 1st Covid-19 vaccine.

"It's good news to learn that no student has been reported Covid-19 positive after the reopening of the halls," said Dr Sarwar Jahan Muktafi, Acting Chief Medical Officer of Shaheed Buddhijibi Dr Mohammad Martuza Medical Centre of Dhaka University.

"The isolation centre at our medical centre is always prepared for any Covid-19 emergency case for the students, teachers, officials and employees," Dr Sarwar added.

Regarding the high fees, DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said the fees will be reduced for the students.

"We told the authorities to take only a token amount of money as fees from the students," the VC added.

The deadline for the 1st dose Covid-19 vaccination programme at the medical centre has been extended till October 27 while vaccination programme of 2nd dose will start from November 1.