Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

ACC to move away from Evaly probe

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to move away from the investigation into irregularities and corruption of Evaly, a controversial e-commerce platform.
Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, Chairman of the national anti-graft body told journalists on Tuesday that it was not withing ACC jurisdiction to prove allegation of corruption against e-commerce sector or Evaly.
"So, we will not investigate the allegations against Evaly," he said
"We took into cognizance of the allegation as money laundering. Other government institutions would investigate the issue raised against Evaly, he said.
On July 7 this year, the ACC formed a committee to probe the allegations of money embezzlement and irregularities against e-commerce platform Evaly after the request of the Commerce Ministry.
The corruption watchdog formed a two-member inquiry committee led by Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury and Deputy Assistant Director Muhammad Shihab Salam.
On Monday, the HC formed a four-member new board and appointed a Managing Director (MD) to Evaly led by former Appellate Division Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik to control and assess the liabilities of the company.
Three other members are former LGRD Secretary Mohammad Rezaul Ahsan, Chartered Accountant Fakhruddin Ahmed and Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz.
The HC also appointed Mahbub Kabir, an officer on special duty (OSD) and former additional secretary of Railway Ministry as the MD of the e-commerce platform.
A handful of cases have been filed against Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel, and his wife Shamima Nasrin, Chairman of the company, on allegations of money embezzlement and cheque fraud.
On September 16, law enforcement agencies arrested the couple for a debt of Tk 5.43 billion to its suppliers and customers.
According to Evaly's own assessment, it has total assets amounting to Tk 121 crore while they owe more than Tk 1,000 crore to customers and merchants.
Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers stay alive in race beating Oman
No student tested C-19 positive since DU hall reopening on Oct 5
41 dead as heavy rains batter northern India
Covid disturbed education of 37m children in BD: UNICEF
Now soyabean oil to cost Tk 160 a litre
ACC to move away from Evaly probe
7 deaths, 469 new cases in 24 hours
Uphold peace, tolerance: FM


Latest News
Dengue: 151 more hospitalized
Culprits carrying out attacks in planned manner: Dipu Moni
Fire at DU’s Sufia Kamal Hall
Oman keep Bangladesh to 153
Sri Lanka cabinet okays step to ban cattle slaughter
US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
AL brings out peace processions after killing innocent people: Fakhrul
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi Wednesday
President reaches London from Berlin
Most Read News
Sheikh Russel Day-2021 in Pictures
Three hijackers arrested over murder of garment worker  
Justice must be served to protect communal harmony
Ireland thrash Netherlands
Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure
Port efficiency must in reducing export lead time
Take action to maintain religious harmony
RMG orders exceeding factory capacity
DCCI seeks Spanish investment in BD
Bangladesh to take on Oman in crucial clash Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft