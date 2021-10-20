ACC to move away from Evaly probe

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to move away from the investigation into irregularities and corruption of Evaly, a controversial e-commerce platform.

Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, Chairman of the national anti-graft body told journalists on Tuesday that it was not withing ACC jurisdiction to prove allegation of corruption against e-commerce sector or Evaly.

"So, we will not investigate the allegations against Evaly," he said

"We took into cognizance of the allegation as money laundering. Other government institutions would investigate the issue raised against Evaly, he said.

On July 7 this year, the ACC formed a committee to probe the allegations of money embezzlement and irregularities against e-commerce platform Evaly after the request of the Commerce Ministry.

The corruption watchdog formed a two-member inquiry committee led by Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury and Deputy Assistant Director Muhammad Shihab Salam.

On Monday, the HC formed a four-member new board and appointed a Managing Director (MD) to Evaly led by former Appellate Division Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik to control and assess the liabilities of the company.

Three other members are former LGRD Secretary Mohammad Rezaul Ahsan, Chartered Accountant Fakhruddin Ahmed and Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz.

The HC also appointed Mahbub Kabir, an officer on special duty (OSD) and former additional secretary of Railway Ministry as the MD of the e-commerce platform.

A handful of cases have been filed against Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel, and his wife Shamima Nasrin, Chairman of the company, on allegations of money embezzlement and cheque fraud.

On September 16, law enforcement agencies arrested the couple for a debt of Tk 5.43 billion to its suppliers and customers.

According to Evaly's own assessment, it has total assets amounting to Tk 121 crore while they owe more than Tk 1,000 crore to customers and merchants.

