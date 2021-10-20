7 deaths, 469 new cases in 24 hours

The country witnessed seven more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 27,785. Some 469 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,566,296.

Besides, 697 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.62 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,529,068, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 2.20 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate

stands in the country at 15.45 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 829 labs across the country tested 21,308 samples.

Among the deceased, three died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, and one each in Khulna and Rangpur divisions.

Five of them were men and two women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,798 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,987 were women.

Around 38.83 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 19.40 million have received the second dose too, according to DGHS.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.92 million lives and infected more than 242 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 219 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.











