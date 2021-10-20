Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19

7 deaths, 469 new cases in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed seven more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 27,785. Some 469 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,566,296.   
Besides, 697 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.62 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,529,068, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  2.20 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate
stands in the country at 15.45 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 829 labs across the country tested 21,308 samples.
Among the deceased, three died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, and one each in Khulna and Rangpur divisions.
Five of them were men and two women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,798 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,987 were women.
Around 38.83 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 19.40 million have received the second dose too, according to DGHS.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.92 million lives and infected more than 242 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 219 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers stay alive in race beating Oman
No student tested C-19 positive since DU hall reopening on Oct 5
41 dead as heavy rains batter northern India
Covid disturbed education of 37m children in BD: UNICEF
Now soyabean oil to cost Tk 160 a litre
ACC to move away from Evaly probe
7 deaths, 469 new cases in 24 hours
Uphold peace, tolerance: FM


Latest News
Dengue: 151 more hospitalized
Culprits carrying out attacks in planned manner: Dipu Moni
Fire at DU’s Sufia Kamal Hall
Oman keep Bangladesh to 153
Sri Lanka cabinet okays step to ban cattle slaughter
US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
AL brings out peace processions after killing innocent people: Fakhrul
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi Wednesday
President reaches London from Berlin
Most Read News
Sheikh Russel Day-2021 in Pictures
Three hijackers arrested over murder of garment worker  
Justice must be served to protect communal harmony
Ireland thrash Netherlands
Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure
Port efficiency must in reducing export lead time
Take action to maintain religious harmony
RMG orders exceeding factory capacity
DCCI seeks Spanish investment in BD
Bangladesh to take on Oman in crucial clash Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft