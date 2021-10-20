AL wants to divide country to rule: Fakhrul



Ziaur Rahman Foundation organizes a discussion at the National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday marking the 22nd founding anniversary of the organization. photo : Observer

Fakhrul Islam said this at a discussion meeting organized by Ziaur Rahman Foundation at the National Press Club on Tuesday,

following the 22nd founding anniversary of the foundation.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government does not want the people of the country to live in harmony. Their sole purpose is to stay in power by any means. That's why they are tearing our country and society apart by destroying all our past achievements."

Mirza Fakhrul said today, the citizens of the country are not allowed to celebrate the religious festival. The government is deliberately destroying the history, heritage and harmony of the country.

In 1975 40,000 young people were killed by the Rokkhi Bahini. The then Awami League could not handle this situation and established a one-party Bakshal regime in the country,added Mirza Fakrul.

Today the situation in the country is suffocating like the 1975. "We did not fight to survive this way," he said.

During the discussion meeting, BNP National Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "Ziaur Rahman rose to power while Bangladesh's politics failed. He involved everyone in a multi-party democracy. He worked for the prosperity of the country."

Ziaur Rahman's honesty, patriotism and courage are incomparable, said Gayeshwar Chandra and added, "Under his leadership, the countrymen woke up. He involved the people in all development projects of the country. "











