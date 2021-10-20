Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL wants to divide country to rule: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent

Ziaur Rahman Foundation organizes a discussion at the National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday marking the 22nd founding anniversary of the organization. photo : Observer

Ziaur Rahman Foundation organizes a discussion at the National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday marking the 22nd founding anniversary of the organization. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said Awami League is trying to take political advantage by dividing the country and society in a planned manner.
Fakhrul Islam said this at a discussion meeting organized by Ziaur Rahman Foundation at the National Press Club on Tuesday,
following the 22nd founding anniversary of the foundation.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government does not want the people of the country to live in harmony. Their sole purpose is to stay in power by any means. That's why they are tearing our country and society apart by destroying all our past achievements."
Mirza Fakhrul said today, the citizens of the country are not allowed to celebrate the religious festival. The government is deliberately destroying the history, heritage and harmony of the country.
In 1975 40,000 young people were killed by the Rokkhi Bahini. The then Awami League could not handle this situation and established a one-party Bakshal regime in the country,added Mirza Fakrul.
Today the situation in the country is suffocating like the 1975. "We did not fight to survive this way," he said.
During the discussion meeting, BNP National Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "Ziaur Rahman rose to power while Bangladesh's politics failed. He involved everyone in a multi-party democracy. He worked for the prosperity of the country."
Ziaur Rahman's honesty, patriotism and courage are incomparable, said Gayeshwar Chandra and added, "Under his leadership, the countrymen woke up. He involved the people in all development projects of the country. "


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers stay alive in race beating Oman
No student tested C-19 positive since DU hall reopening on Oct 5
41 dead as heavy rains batter northern India
Covid disturbed education of 37m children in BD: UNICEF
Now soyabean oil to cost Tk 160 a litre
ACC to move away from Evaly probe
7 deaths, 469 new cases in 24 hours
Uphold peace, tolerance: FM


Latest News
Dengue: 151 more hospitalized
Culprits carrying out attacks in planned manner: Dipu Moni
Fire at DU’s Sufia Kamal Hall
Oman keep Bangladesh to 153
Sri Lanka cabinet okays step to ban cattle slaughter
US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
AL brings out peace processions after killing innocent people: Fakhrul
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi Wednesday
President reaches London from Berlin
Most Read News
Sheikh Russel Day-2021 in Pictures
Three hijackers arrested over murder of garment worker  
Justice must be served to protect communal harmony
Ireland thrash Netherlands
Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure
Port efficiency must in reducing export lead time
Take action to maintain religious harmony
RMG orders exceeding factory capacity
DCCI seeks Spanish investment in BD
Bangladesh to take on Oman in crucial clash Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft