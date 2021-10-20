Video
AL brings out countrywide peace processions

BNP out to fish in troubled waters: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Awami League brings out a procession from Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Tuesday protesting recent communal violence at different places of the country.

The ruling Awami League and its front and associate bodies on Tuesday held 'harmony rallies' and brought out peace processions across the country against the recent communal attack on Hindu community in several places.
As part of the programme, the central AL brought out a procession from the party's central office of 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 11:00am. Central leaders including party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader led the rally.
At the same time, many central party leaders also went to visit various areas which came under communal attacks recently.
Countrywide AL leaders and activists also arranged the protest rallies in all districts, cities and upazilas which were announced on Monday evening after an emergency meeting at the party President's political office in Dhanmondi.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also AL President, joined the meeting virtually.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister asked all leaders and activists of the party to resist communal forces. She also called up the people of the country to maintain communal harmony at any cost.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of all units of Bangladesh Awami Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishok League and Bangladesh Chhatra League brought out peace processions across the country along with the capital carrying placards inscribed with different secular slogans in their hands.
While addressing the central AL procession at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader promised to stand by the followers of Hindu religions and called for united resistance against communal evil forces across the country.
He said, "I want to tell Hindu brothers and sisters, you don't have any fear. Sheikh Hasina is with you, Awami League is with you."
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "BNP which failed in movement is now out to incite communal forces ahead of the elections."
(Inset) AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses a party meeting. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"BNP wants to fish in troubled water by instigating communal forces. We know the evil forces have mounted up under whose instigation," he added.
Mentioning that AL leaders and activists would stay on the ground against communal evil forces, the Minister said AL will stay in the streets until the venomous teeth of communal forces are broken and Awami League will continue to resist the communal forces.
Quader said those who are spreading the hatred of communalism, they should not forget that next door neighbour India has more Muslim population than Bangladesh.
"We will have to think of the life and property of Muslims in the neighbouring India before threatening the minority community here," he mentioned.
Meanwhile, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "No one involved in communal attacks will be spared. In the meantime, the government has started taking strict action. In this non-communal Bangladesh, no communal elements will be able to rise to prominence."
Another Presidium Member Abdur Rahman said, "All the forces of the Liberation War have to fight against the communal evil forces."
AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Joint General Secretary of AL, said, "There is a deep conspiracy behind this. Awami League is on alert all over the country against this evil force. The struggle of Awami League will continue till this evil force is eradicated."
AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretaries BM Muzammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain, Central Executive Committee members Shahabuddin Faraji, Abdul Awal Shamim and other leaders and activists were present in the programme.


