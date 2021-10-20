Prime suspect of Cumilla vandalism identified: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan on Tuesday said police have identified the prime suspect of the Cumilla Puja Mandap vandalism incident.

"I hope the prime suspect in Cumilla incident will be arrested soon he's changing his location

frequently. We'll be able to unfold the Cumilla incident once he's arrested," he said.

The Minister revealed the information while speaking at a programme on 'Technological Modernization of RAB' held at the RAB headquarters.

Those who are trying to unleash communal violence and provoke people will be arrested soon, he said.

"We've seen some unpleasant incidents at Puja Mandaps this year and some people attempted to vandalize a temple in Chandpur centring the Cumilla incident. Police had to face trouble in bringing the situation under control.

Four people died and another succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Tuesday morning," said Asaduzzaman.

Besides, attempts were made to destabilize the situation at Ramu, Nasirnagar and Bhola spreading rumours through social networking site Facebook, he said.

"A vested quarter is involved in spreading propaganda in the country through uploading video footages of many brutal incidents that took place in the country at different times in the past in the social networking sites. These are condemnable and unfortunate," he added.

Issuing a warning, the Minister said those who are trying to get benefitted by spreading such rumours will be hunted down and punished.

Asaduzzaman urged people to control excitement after watching such incidents on Facebook and refrain from doing anything out of provocation. These are harmful and the Rangpur incident is an example, he added.













