PM orders stern action against vandals

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to take stern action against those involved in recent communal unrest to avert further attacks on the country's Hindu community people.

She has also inquired about the actions already taken against the perpetrators trying to breach the communal harmony in the country.

The instructions were given during the informal discussion after the regular cabinet meeting held at secretariat where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired joining virtually from her official residence

Ganabhaban.

While briefing after the meeting at secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told media, "The PM has ordered for quick probe into the recent incidents of communal violence and bring the perpetrators to book."

"She also urged religious and political leaders to arrange discussions over such issues so that people can get the message of harmony of the government. People must understand that such incidents must not take place in future following any silly matter," he added.

She further said, "If someone demeans the Holy Quran, we can protest and demand punishment. The culprits would be taken to accounts. But carrying out subversive attacks is not acceptable. No one has given us the authority to attack anyone's house and set it on fire. Islam does not support any subversive activities either."

The Cabinet Secretary said Home Minister has already given instruction to take stern actions. As soon as possible, necessary actions will be taken against those who started the violence. Intelligence agencies are working in Cumilla to find out those.

Whether the meeting discussed about closing the 'Facebook' operations in the country, the Cabinet Secretary replied, 'No'.

Earlier on the day, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader assured the country's Hindu community that the Prime Minister and ruling Awami League are beside them always.

"PM Sheikh Hasina and AL are always with you," Obaidul assured the Hindus.

On October 13, tensions escalated across the country following the allegation of 'demeaning of the Holy Quran' at a Durga Puja mandap in Cumilla.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts.

On October 14, four people were reportedly killed and several others injured after clashes erupted in Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur.

Two more were killed and many others injured as mullahs carried out attacks on several temples in Noakhali's Chowmuhani after Jummah prayers on October 15.

On October 16, communal clashes in Trunk Road area in Feni resulted in injuries to more than 50 people including Feni Model Police Station officer-in-charge and additional police superintendent of Feni.

On October 17, more than 20 houses of Hindus were burned down by a mob in Rangpur's Pirganj following a rumour that a youth from the community posted a Facebook status hurting the religious sentiment of Muslims.










