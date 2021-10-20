SC upholds HC order to grant bail to 5 day-labourers

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a High Court order that granted ad interim bail to five day labourers of Kurigram in a case filed over embezzling of bank money.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan passed 'no order' after hearing on a petition filed by the state challenging the HC bail. During the hearing on the petition, the Chamber Judge said the petitioners don't know anything; they are the victims of circumstances.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for the day laborers while Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state during the virtual hearing.

Following the Chamber Judge order the bail of the petitioners will remain upheld, said lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir, who appeared for the petitioner as pro bono.

On October 6, the virtual HC vacation bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali granted bail to Ranjit Kumar alias Ranjit Kumar Roy, Provas Chandra Roy, Komol Chandra Roy and Fulmoni Rani of Naodabos village under Fulbari Police Station in Kurigram and Nikhil Chandra Barman of Angaria village under Bhuruingamari Police Station of the same district after hearing a bail petition, seeking bail.

On the day, the HC ordered for the arrest of those involved in looting money from banks.

The day labourers were trapped in the case but the corrupt people who embezzled the money are still out of the allegation, the HC also said.

Adv Shishir said, "They are innocent. A bank account was opened to misappropriate the bank money by a gang of organised criminals. The criminals told the applicants that they will get the money if they open a bank account. Ultimately it was a trap."

The people from disadvantaged backgrounds were implicated in the false case and they are victims of circumstance, he added.

Later, a case was filed against the poor people in Gazipur on charges of embezzlement of bank money.

On June 16 this year, Mohammad Rezaul Hoque, Manager of Sonali Bank Limited, Sreepur Headquarters branch in Gazipur, lodged the case with Sreepur Police Station against nine persons, including the petitioners.

The accused embezzled a government fund amounting to Tk 2.46 crore through five bank accounts belong to them, said the case statement.

The five petitioners were arrested on July 1 in the case.