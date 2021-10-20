Video
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021
3 to 10 years of jail for question paper leak

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet Division on Tuesday approved in principle the draft of 'Bangladesh Public Service Commission Act, 2021'keeeping the provision of three to ten years of jail and fine for leaking question paper of public service recruitment tests.
However, the amount of the fine for the offence is yet to be fixed, according to the draft law. The approval was given at the regular meeting of the cabinet held at secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other cabinet members joined from the cabinet conference room.
At a briefing after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the proposed law has also provision of jail term for the examinees, examiners and invigilators for adopting unfair means, forgeries and irregularities respectively.


