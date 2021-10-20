DUTA, Blue Panel teachers condemn attacks on Hindu temples, houses

Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) and Blue Panel, an Awami League backed teachers' association, on Tuesday jointly staged a human chain protesting and condemning the communal attacks on temples and houses of Hindu community in several parts of the country.

The protest rally was staged at the base of Aparajeya Bangla on the Dhaka University campus at around 11 am.

Earlier after the attacks a team of Dhaka University teachers visited the spots of attacks.

Urging people to raise their voice against the attacks, DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said local people concerned should come forward to prevent such attacks first. The Vice Chancellor asked the government to take speedy action against the attackers.

Condemning the attacks, Prof Dr M Wahiduzzaman, former Vice Chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology University, demanded the government take actions.

Convener of the Blue Panel Prof Md Abdus Samad said such incidents had never taken place in the country before. Prof Md Ziaur Rahman, DUTA Member and Chairman of Criminology Department, blamed the culture of impunity for the reason behind repeated communal atrocities.

Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, Proctor of the university, said such violation was carried out with ill intention.

"The miscreants have no religion. They must be punished," Prof Golam Rabbani added.

Echoing the same, Prof Mizanur Rahman, former Jagannath University Vice Chancellor, demanded the highest punishment for the perpetrators.

Prof Md Rahmat Ullah, DUTA President, said people of the country would have to stand together to stop such incidents.











