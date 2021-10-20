Govt to establish 200 more paddy silos: Food Minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday said the government had taken initiative to establish 200 more paddy silos with the capacity of 5,000 tonnes each across the country to procure huge paddy from the farmers.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has already cleared proposals for constructing 30 paddy silos. The rests will also be cleared soon.

Once the silos are built, the government's capacity of preserving food grain would be increased to 35 lakh tonnes," he said while addressing a programme at Shibalay Upazila Parishad Auditorium in Manikganj.

The programme was organized to distribute 'Household Silos' among the poor, under privileged group and distressed people of the area as part of celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Manikganj Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abdul Latif presided over the event while local lawmakers AM Nayeemur Rahman Durjoy and Mamtaz Begum, Director General of the Directorate General of Food, ministry's Additional Secretary Khurshid Iqbal Rizvi and local Superintendent of Police Golam Azad Khan also spoke. The government will distribute around three lakh family paddy silos among the people of 55 upazila of 23 districts across the country.

Of those, 13,00 silos will be given to the people of Manikganj. Each of the silos has the capacity to preserve 56 kg rice or 70 litres of water during the disasters.

Regarding irregularities of Food Friendly Programme (FFP) of the ministry, Sadhan Majumder said smart card system is likely to be introduced for the beneficiaries of the programme. It would help the government to ensure transparency and accountability in distribution of government's food support.

"The Prime Minister has handled the coronavirus issues successfully. Due to her strong leadership, no one has died without food in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic and other disasters," he added.









