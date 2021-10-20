Ctg water-logging removal project works resume after 3 months

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 19: The works of more than Tk 9,000 crore water-logging removal project here resumed this month after remaining suspended for three months for the rainy season.

The Project Director Lt Col Muhammad Shah Ali said that the works of the much-talked about project resumed in the middle of October.

He also claimed that around 57 per cent works of the project have so far been completed.

Shah Ali said construction of the infrastructure for all the five sluice gates he was responsible for have been built.

The five gates will reach Bangladesh in January from Netherlands, he said.

With the installation of those Gates, the works of five sluice gates would be completed, Shah Ali confirmed.

Lt Col Shah Ali hoped that more than 80 per cent works of the project would be completed by June next year.

When contacted, Hasan Bin Shams, Chief Engineer of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) told the Daily Observer that the Physical works of 12 Sluice gates under the project have been completed.

Twelve gates will arrive in March next which will be installed, Hasan said.

He hoped the sea water would be restricted to enter the city in the next rainy season.

Meanwhile, Shah Ali mentioned the problems of acquisition of land on both sides of several canals also hampered the speedy implementation of the project.

He said the CDA and the district administration could not hand over those lands to the project authority.

Meanwhile, a high-powered committee had been constituted with the Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram as the President to coordinate and monitor the three ongoing projects on the removal of water-logging problem in June last.

The newly-formed committee will monitor those projects monthly and submit report to the LGRD Secretary, because water-logging is one of the major problems of the port city, Chattogram.

For this reason, the government had taken three projects on the problem involving of Tk 9,000 crore.

Three mega projects costing Tk 5,616 crore of CDA and Bangladesh Army, WDB Project of Tk 1,600 crore and Tk 1,600 crore project of CCC are now ongoing to remove water-logging from the port city of Chattogram.

Three mega projects taken by the government to free the Chattogram people from the curse of water-logging bore no fruit during the current rainy season.

It may be mentioned that the Water Development Board (WDB) has been entrusted for construction of 23 Sluice gates at the estaury of 23 canals. But the progress of WDB project was zero.

The WDB could not yet begin their project works due to inefficiency and lack of sincerity.















