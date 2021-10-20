Video
Solskjaer confident he can ride out Man Utd storm

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MANCHESTER, OCT 19: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident he can turn Manchester United's fortunes around as pressure increases on the Norwegian ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Atalanta at Old Trafford.
United are five points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after a 4-2 defeat at Leicester on Saturday
They are not certain of progressing to the last 16 of the Champions League after losing their opening group game to Swiss side Young Boys, though they beat Villarreal in their second fixture.
Much more was expected of Solskjaer's team after the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane during the transfer window.
United face a daunting fixture list over the coming weeks including Premier League clashes with Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City and two matches against Italian side Atalanta.
But Solskjaer's nearly three-year spell in charge of the club has been a rollercoaster ride and he believes United can emerge from their troubles stronger.    -AFP


