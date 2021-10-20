Mills eager to make most of England recall at T20 WC

LONDON, OCT 19: Twenty20 cricket has given a platform for many players to carve out successful careers but few owe as much to the format as England fast bowler Tymal Mills.

Without the 20-overs-per-side game, the 29-year-old left-arm quick might already be well into his retirement after numerous and serious injury problems.

Prior to the advent of T20 cricket, a congenital back condition would probably have ended Mills' career.

But bowlers in cricket's shortest international format are restricted to a maximum of four overs, meaning they do not have to put their bodies through the strain of a 10-over spell in 50-over cricket, let alone face the demands of the first-class game. Mills played his last first-class match at the age of 22, forgoing the chance of a Test cap, switching his focus to T20 cricket.

But even then things were far from straightforward. Last year he suffered a stress fracture that meant he had to wear a back brace for three months and this year a hamstring injury cut short his Indian Premier League stint.

Yet English domestic cricket's inaugural Hundred competition -- an even briefer format than T20 -- allowed him to showcase his skills this season.

He took eight wickets at an average of 26 for eventual men's champions Southern Brave, with an impressive economy rate, and England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan talked up his England chances even before the tournament started.

That is despite the fact that Mills has played just five T20 internationals and last played for England in 2017.

"He is an outstanding bowler, and we've always been in communication with him, wanting him to get fit, play as much cricket as possible, and leave him alone until the World Cup comes," said Morgan. -AFP











