Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nazmul Opu scripts Dhaka's victory in NCL first round

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Nazmul Islam Opu

Nazmul Islam Opu

Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam Opu returned his career-best 10-64 in the first class cricket as Dhaka Division romped to a six-wicket victory against Syleht in the first round of the Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) at Sylhet Cricket Academy on Tuesday.
The victory was just a formality after Dhaka needed just 18 runs on day three and they made no mistakes. Resuming the day for 48-3, they picked up required 18 runs quickly to grab the victory with a day to spare in NCL's Tier-1 game.
Rakibul Hasan was not out on 15 with Taibur Rahman on 8 as Dhaka completed the victory to make a winning start in the NCL.
Sylhet earlier was shot out for 67 after Opu secured 6-23 in their first innings while Dhaka put up 176 before being all out, to gain a 109-run lead that proved to be decisive.
Sylhet still could make a comeback in the match if they played well in the second innings but Opu again derailed them, taking 4-41 as they were bowled out for 174 to set Dhaka only 66 for a victory.
In another Tier-1 game in NCL, none of defending champions Khulna and Rangpur Division could take absolute control of the day after ending the day 3. The game was though marred by rain in the last two days.
At the close of the third day, Rangpur took a slender 39 runs lead, after finishing the day's game on 42 for no loss. Openers Mashukur Rahman and Jahid Javed were batting on 21 and 20 runs respectively.
In reply of Rangpur's 257 in the first innings, Khulna took just three runs lead after being bowled out for 260. Anamul Haque Bijoy missed out his ton by being out on 84 while captain Mohammad Mithun was the other notable scorer with 30.
Rangpur's left-arm spinner Sohrawardi Shuvo took 6-87 and was ably supported by pacer Mukidul Islam's three wickets.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Erasing racism in football has to come from top: Les Ferdinand
Greece hands over Olympic flame to Beijing 2022 hosts
Time is now for Barca as bid for Champions League recovery begins
Biennial WC to stop super clubs hogging money: Infantino
Late Lacazette equaliser spoils Vieira's Arsenal return
Solskjaer confident he can ride out Man Utd storm
Ten-match win streak in UAE gives Pakistan edge over India, says Babar
Mills eager to make most of England recall at T20 WC


Latest News
Dengue: 151 more hospitalized
Culprits carrying out attacks in planned manner: Dipu Moni
Fire at DU’s Sufia Kamal Hall
Oman keep Bangladesh to 153
Sri Lanka cabinet okays step to ban cattle slaughter
US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
AL brings out peace processions after killing innocent people: Fakhrul
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi Wednesday
President reaches London from Berlin
Most Read News
Sheikh Russel Day-2021 in Pictures
Three hijackers arrested over murder of garment worker  
Justice must be served to protect communal harmony
Ireland thrash Netherlands
Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure
Port efficiency must in reducing export lead time
Take action to maintain religious harmony
RMG orders exceeding factory capacity
DCCI seeks Spanish investment in BD
Bangladesh to take on Oman in crucial clash Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft