Nazmul Opu scripts Dhaka's victory in NCL first round

The victory was just a formality after Dhaka needed just 18 runs on day three and they made no mistakes. Resuming the day for 48-3, they picked up required 18 runs quickly to grab the victory with a day to spare in NCL's Tier-1 game.

Rakibul Hasan was not out on 15 with Taibur Rahman on 8 as Dhaka completed the victory to make a winning start in the NCL.

Sylhet earlier was shot out for 67 after Opu secured 6-23 in their first innings while Dhaka put up 176 before being all out, to gain a 109-run lead that proved to be decisive.

Sylhet still could make a comeback in the match if they played well in the second innings but Opu again derailed them, taking 4-41 as they were bowled out for 174 to set Dhaka only 66 for a victory.

In another Tier-1 game in NCL, none of defending champions Khulna and Rangpur Division could take absolute control of the day after ending the day 3. The game was though marred by rain in the last two days.

At the close of the third day, Rangpur took a slender 39 runs lead, after finishing the day's game on 42 for no loss. Openers Mashukur Rahman and Jahid Javed were batting on 21 and 20 runs respectively.

In reply of Rangpur's 257 in the first innings, Khulna took just three runs lead after being bowled out for 260. Anamul Haque Bijoy missed out his ton by being out on 84 while captain Mohammad Mithun was the other notable scorer with 30.

Rangpur's left-arm spinner Sohrawardi Shuvo took 6-87 and was ably supported by pacer Mukidul Islam's three wickets. -BSS









