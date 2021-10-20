Video
Four-nation football in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh to face Seychelles in first match

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh national football team is set to face Seychelles from Eastern Africa in the first match of the four-nation football tournament in November after being invited by the Lankan football officials.
The invitational football event is named after Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. It is to be played from 8 to 17 November as per the fixture published by the Lankan federation recently.
Bangladesh boys have returned from Male, the capital of the Maldives after playing the 2021 SAFF Championship there. They are now set to play this four-nation event.
As per the schedule, the Bengal boys will meet Seychelles in the first match on 8 November while their second match is against the Maldives on 11 November. Their third match is on 17 November against the Lankans. The top two will each other in the final on 17 November.
It seems that the Sri Lanka team which was the poorest team in the recent SAFF Championship wants to regain honour through the event.
For now, the boys of the Bangladesh national football team and coaches are on vacation after finishing the SAFF event. Besides, Bangladesh FF officials will have to seat with coach Oscar regarding the renewal of his tenure as the team's head coach and other unfinished businesses.





