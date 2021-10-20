Banking Events

Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan and Board members paid tributes to Sheikh Russel on the eve of Shiekh Russel Day-2021 by cutting a cake at the conference room of the bank on Tuesday. Deputy Managing Directors and Company Secretary were present on the occasion.Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula speaking as a chief guest at Clients' Get-together organised by Bogura zone at a local hotel recently. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the programme as special guest.