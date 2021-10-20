Bank Asia, Syngenta sign MoU on promoting microloan to farmers

Video
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bank Asia and Syngenta Bangladesh have signed an agreement on creating value chain and promoting microloan to smallholder farmers and SME loan to retailers across the country with an aim to bring them under digital financial network.
Md Arfan Ali, President & Managing Director of Bank Asia Ltd. and  A M M Golam Towhid, Managing Director of Syngenta Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at a function held at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla and  Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors of Bank Asia and  Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, Head of Sales and  Mainur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Finance & Company Secretary of Syngenta were, among others, were present.
Under the partnership, target has been set to lend micro-loan to 100,000 farmers through on boarding 11,000 Syngenta Retailers as BA Micro Merchants using agent banking channel. Farmers of Syngenta network will purchase necessary inputs from retailer points and make payment digitally. Retailers and dealers will be eligible for Bank Asia SME loan facilities on the basis of database of formal financial transactions.


