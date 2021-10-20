

Bank Asia, Syngenta sign MoU on promoting microloan to farmers

Md Arfan Ali, President & Managing Director of Bank Asia Ltd. and A M M Golam Towhid, Managing Director of Syngenta Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at a function held at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla and Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors of Bank Asia and Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, Head of Sales and Mainur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Finance & Company Secretary of Syngenta were, among others, were present.

Under the partnership, target has been set to lend micro-loan to 100,000 farmers through on boarding 11,000 Syngenta Retailers as BA Micro Merchants using agent banking channel. Farmers of Syngenta network will purchase necessary inputs from retailer points and make payment digitally. Retailers and dealers will be eligible for Bank Asia SME loan facilities on the basis of database of formal financial transactions.







