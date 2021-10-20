GIB inks medical service agreements with Labaid

Video
Business

Banking Event

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Global Islami Bank (GIB) signed medical service agreements with Labaid Hospital and Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center at the Head office of the bank. Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director of Global Islami Bank and Sakif Shamim, Managing Director of Labaid Group signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective Organisations, says a press release.
Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director and Ataus Samad, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, AjoyPoddar, Manager, Labaid Gulshan, Breg. Gen. Professor Dr. Md. Younus Rahman, Amitavo Bhattacharyya, Head of Marketing, Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center and other senior officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.
All the employees and debit/credit card holders of the bank will get medical service at reduced price under the agreements from now on.


