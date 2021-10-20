Challenges abound as Tata draws up flight plan for Air India

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: Tata Sons' $2.4 billion purchase of debt-ridden, governmentowned Air India will give the conglomerate immediate access to valuable flying rights and landing slots that will help it claw back market share from foreign rivals.

But industry executives warn any success will be a long and complicated process that could cost it more than $1 billion and require fixing myriad problems, including its worn-out fleet, poor service and the lack of a charismatic leader.

Air India, with its maharajah mascot, was once renowned for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service championed by the airline's founder, JRD Tata, India's first commercial pilot.

Indian carriers accounted for 39.2% of passengers flying in and out of the country.

Table shows international market share of airlines in October-December 2019 (last pre-pandemic quarter).

But since the mid-2000s, its reputation has fallen as financial troubles mounted. It flew widebody planes with business class seats in poor repair and grounded some of its new Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners to use for spare parts. Customers faced many delays and staff and suppliers were not always paid on time, executives said.

"If you don't have newer airplanes or airplanes that are reliable, no matter what you do, you are going to have a problem," said a veteran aviation industry executive who was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter. The ownership transfer from the government to Tata is expected to go through by the end of the year.

The company will then have until summer 2022, when a post-Covid demand surge is expected, to fix the issues, the person added, estimating it would cost more than $1 billion to refurbish Air India's 141 planes and up to $300 million to retrain staff and improve operations and service.

The figures do not include the purchase or lease of new aircraft.

Tata and Air India declined to comment.

Air India is among the oldest airlines J R D Tata piloted the first-ever flight of Tata Air Services from Karachi's Drigh Road Aerodrome to Mumbai's Juhu Airstrip via Ahmedabad on a single engine De Havilland Puss Moth. Tata Aviation Service was the forerunner to Tata Airlines and Air India.

Air India's biggest competitive advantage is its ability to fly non-stop to destinations like the United States and Europe, where it enjoys lucrative landing rights. Foreign hub carriers such as Emirates and Etihad Airways can only compete with one-stop options.

Many industry experts predict that after the pandemic, non-stop flights will become even more popular, particularly with lucrative business travellers.

Air India market share

"I'm a big believer if a passenger has a choice their strong preference is to fly point to point," Robert Martin, chief executive of lessor BOC Aviation said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event last week.

Foreign carriers dominated international traffic to and from India before the pandemic hit, with Air India holding a 19.3% share, including its low-cost arm Air India Express, in the final quarter of 2019, according to government statistics.

If an improved Air India can win back even 20% from other global carriers it would be a big boost to the bottom line, the industry executive said.

Taj levels of service

Air India also needs a charismatic and experienced leader along the lines of JRD Tata or Richard Branson to help rebuild a service culture at the airline, experts said.

Tata's experience of building India's largest hospitality chain, with Taj hotels as the flag-bearer, could help with the staff and service, said Dilip Cherian, an image consultant.

The company also owns the luxury car brand Jaguar as well as information technology firms, steel concerns and other businesses. -Reuters



