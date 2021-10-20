World Bank mishandled sexual misconduct charges: Report

WASHINGTON, Oct 19: The World Bank mishandled sexual harassment complaints brought by multiple women against a senior official, according to the bank's labor tribunal.

The case involved disturbing reports dating back to 2009 of the official inviting young colleagues to hotel rooms, trying to trick them into kissing him, and making inappropriate comments.

The official was demoted but not dismissed from his position, according to the World Bank Administrative Tribunal, the last resort for employees filing grievances against the development lender.

It was the latest blemish on the Washington-based finance institution, after a recent internal investigation revealed officials pressured economists to alter results of its closely watched "Doing Business" report that ranked countries based on business-friendly policies.

The report implicated IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in her former senior role at the World Bank, but the IMF board last week expressed confidence in her and said the report did not conclusively show she "played an improper role."

The findings in the sexual harassment case, released in June, were detailed in a report Monday by The Wall Street Journal, which identified the official as Rodrigo Chaves, a candidate for president of Costa Rica who served briefly as the country's finance minister.

"This case has brought visibility to shortcomings in the Bank's approach to accountability for sexual harassment and protection for staff," said the tribunal's report, which identified the official only as "Mr C." -AFP













