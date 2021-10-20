Dollar gains against taka despite BB injects $1.19b into market

The exchange rate of US dollar against local currency, taka, has appreciated further in the recent weeks due mainly to a surge in import payments.

People in the businesses circle said the new rate would make imported items, including daily essentials costlier in terms of local currency and would increase inflation. The country's exporters would get benefits due to depreciation of taka and so their profitability and competitiveness in global market would improve, they said.

Though Bangladesh Bank (BB) has been injecting dollars into the market to prevent any abnormal appreciation of dollar amid a spike in import payments for about three months, the exchange rate of the most influential global currency has appreciated by Tk 0.85 in the last two and a half months.

As per latest BB data, the exchange rate of the greenback increased to Tk 85.65 on September 23 from Tk 84.80 at the beginning of August in interbank money market. The exchange rate of US dollar was Tk 84.80 for more than a year when demand for the global currency was very thin due to a sharp decline in import payments.

From July till October 10 of the current fiscal year, the central bank has sold $1.193 billion in the interbank money market to prevent any unusual surge in dollar price.

BB executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam told The Daily Observer on Tuesday that imports of capital machinery and raw materials increased sharply in the recent months after remaining subdued for more than one year.

Besides, an increase in imports of raw materials like cotton has contributed to dollar demand spike, Serajul said.

Along with these, foreign travels have been gradually increasing in the recent months after being suspended for a long time that has resulted in an increased demand for cash dollars in the interbank money market, he said.

The central bank, however, is trying to keep the prices of dollar at a bearable level by releasing dollars in the market. BB data showst the country's imports increased by 45.96 per cent or $3.42 billion to $10.85 billion in July-August of the fiscal year 2021-2022 from $7.43 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.

An official of the central bank said the BB usually takes its stance in exchange rate of US dollar based on demand and supply situation in the market. The BB increases supply when demand increases while it purchases the greenbacks from the market when demand wanes, he said. The BB official said that a gradual decline in remittance earnings since May was another reason for the poor stock of the greenbacks in the banks, which prompted them to purchase the currency at a higher rate when import increased.

Before the rebound in the dollar demand, the central bank had been on reserve building mood since the outbreak of coronavirus amid a drastic fall in import payments against a moderate export earnings and record inflow of remittance.

