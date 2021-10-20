Amazon aims to hire 150,000 holiday season workers

NEW YORK, Oct 19: Amazon announced plans Monday to recruit 150,000 seasonal workers for the end of year holidays, as the online retail giant aims to navigate global supply chain disruptions and a tight hiring market.

These hires would be on top of plans announced in September to bring in another 165,000 employees for the online retail giant, which is using hiring bonuses of up to $3,000 to try to attract workers.

The seasonal jobs are timed to help with the holiday shopping season while providing flexibility for permanent employees, the company said in a statement. The additional hires would help put away products and prepare packages for shipment.

In the September announcement, said Amazon said it was looking for 125,000 people to work in its warehouses and transportation network, and 40,000 for office jobs.

Amazon, which has benefited from the boom in online sales since the start of the pandemic, hired 500,000 people in 2020 and had 1.3 million employees worldwide at the end of last year. -AFP
















