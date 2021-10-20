Nagad offers Tk 1,000 cashback on Rangs products

The users of Nagad can now enjoy up to Taka 1,000 instant cash back for purchasing products of local electronic manufacturer Rangs Limited.

The users can avail the offer by making payment through Nagad.

While buying products from Rangs Electronics Limited, this offer can be availed if the payment is made through Nagad app, said a press release.

The Nagad accounts of the users must be active and after fulfilling all the requirements, Nagad users can avail instant Taka 500 cash back in a day. During the campaign the Nagad users can avail the offer twice, or up to Taka 1,000.

The offer started from October 9 and will continue until November 20. To enjoy the offer from any Rangs outlet, customers have to buy products worth minimum Taka 10,000 and pay directly through the merchant QR code.

For direct payment through the merchant QR code, customers can use Nagad app or by dialing *167#. But if the payment is made through any merchant website the offer will not be valid.

About the campaign, Nagad Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "A local company Nagad signed agreement with another local company. Through this the customers will be financially benefited." To know more about the offer one may visit https://nagad.com.bd/en/offer/rangs-electronics-2/ or dial the Nagad hotline number at 16167 or 096 096 16167.











