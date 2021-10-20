Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 5:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad offers Tk 1,000 cashback on Rangs products

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

The users of Nagad can now enjoy up to Taka 1,000 instant cash back for purchasing products of local electronic manufacturer Rangs Limited.
The users can avail the offer by making payment through Nagad.
While buying products from Rangs Electronics Limited, this offer can be availed if the payment is made through Nagad app, said a press release.
The Nagad accounts of the users must be active and after fulfilling all the requirements, Nagad users can avail instant Taka 500 cash back in a day. During the campaign the Nagad users can avail the offer twice, or up to Taka 1,000.
The offer started from October 9 and will continue until November 20. To enjoy the offer from any Rangs outlet, customers have to buy products worth minimum Taka 10,000 and pay directly through the merchant QR code.
For direct payment through the merchant QR code, customers can use Nagad app or by dialing *167#. But if the payment is made through any merchant website the offer will not be valid.
About the campaign, Nagad Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "A local company Nagad signed agreement with another local company. Through this the customers will be financially benefited." To know more about the offer one may visit https://nagad.com.bd/en/offer/rangs-electronics-2/ or dial the Nagad hotline number at 16167 or 096 096 16167.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Bank Asia, Syngenta sign MoU on promoting microloan to farmers
GIB inks medical service agreements with Labaid
Auto sector shifts gear towards recycling parts, batteries
Challenges abound as Tata draws up flight plan for Air India
World Bank mishandled sexual misconduct charges: Report
Dollar gains against taka despite BB injects $1.19b into market
Amazon aims to hire 150,000 holiday season workers


Latest News
Dengue: 151 more hospitalized
Culprits carrying out attacks in planned manner: Dipu Moni
Fire at DU’s Sufia Kamal Hall
Oman keep Bangladesh to 153
Sri Lanka cabinet okays step to ban cattle slaughter
US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
AL brings out peace processions after killing innocent people: Fakhrul
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi Wednesday
President reaches London from Berlin
Most Read News
Sheikh Russel Day-2021 in Pictures
Three hijackers arrested over murder of garment worker  
Justice must be served to protect communal harmony
Ireland thrash Netherlands
Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure
Port efficiency must in reducing export lead time
Take action to maintain religious harmony
RMG orders exceeding factory capacity
DCCI seeks Spanish investment in BD
Bangladesh to take on Oman in crucial clash Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft