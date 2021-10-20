ICGAB elects President, Vice President



Muhammad Mamun Ur Rashid Sheikh Munwar Hossain

The outgoing President of the Governing Council ZahirulKium, Senior Vice President Abu Noyem MKhasru and all members of council congratulated the newly elected President and Vice President.

Muhammad Mamun Ur Rashid sought the cooperation of the Council and all respected members of the Institute. With admiration, he recalls ICGAB's founder president Dr Saleh Ahmed Bhuiyan.

He called upon all professional accountants to work together for the economic development of the country and improvement of the quality of accounting profession.





















