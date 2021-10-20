Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 5:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

World Vision launches live event platform

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

World Vision launches live event platform

World Vision launches live event platform

World Vision on Tuesday launched a live event platform Visionaries to facilitate people irrespective of their age and social status in contributing their ideas for overall development.
Through Visionaries the World Vision hopes to spark ideas, hope, exchange knowledge and accelerate collaboration across sectors and industries, says a press release.
Visionaries is a live event platform that features a series of compelling and inspiring talks, encouraging people to pursue bold ideas, maintain hope and inspiration amid difficult, unprecedented circumstances; especially profiling those ideas that show great promise in making a difference for the most marginalized and vulnerable people in Bangladesh.
Visionaries is a place that World Vision hopes people, young and old, new and experienced, from all facets of life, all stakeholders within the development sphere, can contribute their ideas for the future -- unfettered, and unfiltered.
Suresh Bartlett, National Director, World Vision Bangladesh said, "Visionaries is another innovation of our teams and has proved a great platform for sharing ideas from a cross section of stakeholders. Hope we can build on this collaboration for greater scale and impact for the well-being of children."
Visionaries hopes to celebrate the richness of diversity in human personality, culture, and contribution, as the live talk series bring together diverse perspectives from the community, development, public and private sector, to spark ideas, exchange knowledge, and accelerate collaboration across industries.
In doing so, Visionaries hopes to cultivate a renewed, energized vision that can ultimately quicken progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, in favor of the most marginalized and vulnerable people in Bangladesh.
Visionaries session featured 14 speakers representing all ages, backgrounds, experiences, and organizations, and was delivered to a small COVID-sized audience through a live, in-person event at the Radisson Blu Dhaka. Speakers from different sectors, youth, and adults, named Dola Akter Reba, Apurba Chandra Sarker, Asif Uddin Ahmed, Phillip Choudhury and Shaila Rahman, Farah Kabir, Farida Yesmin, Faustina Pereira, Dr. Khalid Hossain, Md. Abdul Quayyum, Shahadat Hossain, Michael Roy, Monsurul Aziz, Mashura Shammi, and Nishath Sultana spoke at the event. The speakers' talks will be recorded during the event and shared and promoted on the online platforms of World Vision Bangladesh and released in the coming weeks for wider sharing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Bank Asia, Syngenta sign MoU on promoting microloan to farmers
GIB inks medical service agreements with Labaid
Auto sector shifts gear towards recycling parts, batteries
Challenges abound as Tata draws up flight plan for Air India
World Bank mishandled sexual misconduct charges: Report
Dollar gains against taka despite BB injects $1.19b into market
Amazon aims to hire 150,000 holiday season workers


Latest News
Dengue: 151 more hospitalized
Culprits carrying out attacks in planned manner: Dipu Moni
Fire at DU’s Sufia Kamal Hall
Oman keep Bangladesh to 153
Sri Lanka cabinet okays step to ban cattle slaughter
US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
AL brings out peace processions after killing innocent people: Fakhrul
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi Wednesday
President reaches London from Berlin
Most Read News
Sheikh Russel Day-2021 in Pictures
Three hijackers arrested over murder of garment worker  
Justice must be served to protect communal harmony
Ireland thrash Netherlands
Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure
Port efficiency must in reducing export lead time
Take action to maintain religious harmony
RMG orders exceeding factory capacity
DCCI seeks Spanish investment in BD
Bangladesh to take on Oman in crucial clash Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft