

World Vision launches live event platform

Through Visionaries the World Vision hopes to spark ideas, hope, exchange knowledge and accelerate collaboration across sectors and industries, says a press release.

Visionaries is a live event platform that features a series of compelling and inspiring talks, encouraging people to pursue bold ideas, maintain hope and inspiration amid difficult, unprecedented circumstances; especially profiling those ideas that show great promise in making a difference for the most marginalized and vulnerable people in Bangladesh.

Visionaries is a place that World Vision hopes people, young and old, new and experienced, from all facets of life, all stakeholders within the development sphere, can contribute their ideas for the future -- unfettered, and unfiltered.

Suresh Bartlett, National Director, World Vision Bangladesh said, "Visionaries is another innovation of our teams and has proved a great platform for sharing ideas from a cross section of stakeholders. Hope we can build on this collaboration for greater scale and impact for the well-being of children."

Visionaries hopes to celebrate the richness of diversity in human personality, culture, and contribution, as the live talk series bring together diverse perspectives from the community, development, public and private sector, to spark ideas, exchange knowledge, and accelerate collaboration across industries.

In doing so, Visionaries hopes to cultivate a renewed, energized vision that can ultimately quicken progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, in favor of the most marginalized and vulnerable people in Bangladesh.

Visionaries session featured 14 speakers representing all ages, backgrounds, experiences, and organizations, and was delivered to a small COVID-sized audience through a live, in-person event at the Radisson Blu Dhaka. Speakers from different sectors, youth, and adults, named Dola Akter Reba, Apurba Chandra Sarker, Asif Uddin Ahmed, Phillip Choudhury and Shaila Rahman, Farah Kabir, Farida Yesmin, Faustina Pereira, Dr. Khalid Hossain, Md. Abdul Quayyum, Shahadat Hossain, Michael Roy, Monsurul Aziz, Mashura Shammi, and Nishath Sultana spoke at the event. The speakers' talks will be recorded during the event and shared and promoted on the online platforms of World Vision Bangladesh and released in the coming weeks for wider sharing.





