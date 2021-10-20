Video
Infinix launches dual-chip gaming smartphone

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

The premium smartphone brand, Infinix announced the all-new HOT 11S smartphone, marking a major breakthrough of the brand and creating a spark in the smartphone market.
The HOT 11S is one of the very first smartphones with MediaTek Helio G88 Dual-Chip gaming processor, 6.78" FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate & 50MP ultra night camera, balancing and calling out with the hot series slogan "Game On," says a press release.
The MediaTek Helio G88 is considered as a high-performance chipset and powerful experience for the gaming lovers. The powerful Helio G88 Dual-Chip processor enhances the new phone with two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, enabling higher responsive reactions, fast app loading and camera snaps. It provides improved speed gaming with Octa (8) core for gamers. When compared to other competing processors and phones in this price range, MediaTek Helio G88 has the highest Anuntu score.
Now finally with all these combined specs, the price revealed is BDT 14,990 for 4GB RAM variant and BDT 15,990 for the 6GB RAM. It comes with two unique colors: Green Wave & Polar black. Customers can pre-order between 20 October to 22 October from the country's leading e-commerce sites Daraz and Pickaboo, and choose their preferred variant with their favorite color.
The Infinix HOT 11S Bangladesh version is equipped with 6.78" FHD+ Ultra Smooth Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display is frosting on the cake for tech-savvy users, because the large display provides ultimate smoothness and no more lagging or frame drops. The 180Hz touching sampling rate capability improves the recognition of fingers on display and detecting accurate position during rapid movements or gaming.


