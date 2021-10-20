Asian markets rally as earnings divert from inflation worry

HONG KONG, Oct 19: Asian markets rose Tuesday, extending a Wall Street rally as optimism over corporate earnings provided some respite from long-running worries about inflation, central bank tightening and signs of a slowing economic recovery.

A string of forecast-beating profit reports from businesses over the past week has provided a much-needed boost to investors who have for most of the year been waiting nervously for finance chiefs to start winding in the vast cash support put in place at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The positive readings have eased concerns about the impact on companies' bottom lines from surging inflation, a brewing energy crisis and expectations that the era of cheap money will soon come to an end.

"Thus far we've seen companies post some fairly decent beats on the earnings front, and while it's been notable that most have cited concerns about rising costs, as well as supply chain disruptions, we haven't seen many significant profit downgrades yet," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Wall Street ended in positive territory, and Asia followed suit.

Hong Kong and Taipei put on more than one percent each, while Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Manila and Mumbai also saw healthy gains. However, Sydney, Bangkok and Jakarta slipped.

London rose in the morning but Paris and Frankfurt dipped slightly.

Investors brushed off reports that North Korea had fired an unidentified projectile into the sea.

While attention is largely on the release of profit reports, traders are also awaiting comments from the US Federal Reserve as it prepares to scale back its vast bond-buying programme with an eye on surging prices.

The bank has already signalled a start to the taper before the end of the year but observers are now pricing in the possibility of an interest rate hike in mid-2022, much earlier than had originally been envisaged. -AFP







