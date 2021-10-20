Video
Britain will not 'pitchfork away' China investment: PM

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Oct 19: Britain will not "pitchfork away" Chinese investment, despite strained relations between London and Beijing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview published before a global financing conference on Tuesday.
Ties have frayed because of criticisms about China's crackdown on its Uyghur minority and creeping authoritarianism in Hong Kong, a former British colony.
But Johnson stressed Britain would not be "naive" over China's access to critical national infrastructure (CNI) like nuclear power stations and superfast 5G networks.
Britain, which hosts the COP26 UN climate summit next month, will later unveil foreign investment totalling £9.7 billion ($13.3 billion, 11.4 billion euros) to support green economic growth.
"I'm not going to tell you the UK government is going to pitchfork away every overture from China," Johnson said in an interview with Bloomberg published late on Monday.
"China is a gigantic part of our economic life and will be for a long time -- for our lifetime.
"But that does not mean that we should be naive in the way we look at our critical national infrastructure -- you mention nuclear power, you mention 5G technology -- those are all legitimate concerns for any government."
Johnson added that the UK would retain a "cautious" approach over China, which the government has described as a "systemic competitor" but a key player in tackling international issues such as climate change.
"We should be cautious about how we handle our CNI and about how we handle FDI (foreign direct investment) from China .... that is why we have brought in some of the legislation that we have," he added.    -AFP


