

Brexit feud puts French scallop fishers in troubled waters

"The English are jealous of our scallops because the resource is getting scarce at home," Delacour said aboard the Chant des Sirenes (The Mermaids' Song), referring to the Jersey authorities.

Delacour was the first French fisherman to secure a licence to ply Jersey's waters after the British crown dependency set a list a new rules for French boats in the wake of Britain's exit from the EU last January.

They require captains to prove they had been fishing off Jersey previously, something dozens are struggling to do.

Delacour was successful but this night he stayed closer to home, setting nets first for a catch of sole and other flatfish lurking on the sandy seafloor like skate and flounder.

His two helpers, Sylvain and Johnny, threw back the ones too small along with plenty of spider crabs, catching quick naps or coffee and cigarettes in between the hauls.

France has set a November 1 deadline for Jersey officials to give their responses to outstanding access requests and apply the terms of the post-Brexit accord hammered out last year.

It has threatened to curb electricity supplies to the island if no progress is made, but so far Brussels does not appear eager to inflame tensions with retaliatory measures against British boats.

For Delacour, "the British are going too far," but the main target of his ire is the French government.

"They told us that Brexit wouldn't change anything for us, but in fact our licences are no longer guaranteed," he said.

"And for those like me lucky enough to get one, we don't know how things will work in the future -- which fish, for how many days, and until when?"

The deck cleared of fish, Delacour's crew turned its attention the chain-mail dredges that are lowered to the seabed to prise up scallops nestled in the sand.

The captain, who started out on his father's boat, said fishermen in his bay outside Granville are reaping the success of their joint stock management -- something Jersey has resisted. -AFP







